Man found shot to death at Waianae boat harbor

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds increasing to 20 to 25 kt and seas building
to 7 to 10 feet on Monday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday, though this advisory will
likely be extended for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor early Sunday morning.
Honolulu Police officers were called out to the boat harbor, located at 85-491 Farington Highway, around 2 a.m. When officers arrived they said they found the victim dead at the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds to the body.
The victim has only been identified as a man in his 30s.
Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call HPD immediately.