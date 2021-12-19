Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds increasing to 20 to 25 kt and seas building
to 7 to 10 feet on Monday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday, though this advisory will
likely be extended for several days.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Man found shot to death at Waianae boat harbor

  • Updated
  • 0
Waianae boat harbor shooting
KITV4

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor early Sunday morning.

Honolulu Police officers were called out to the boat harbor, located at 85-491 Farington Highway, around 2 a.m. When officers arrived they said they found the victim dead at the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim has only been identified as a man in his 30s.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call HPD immediately.

Tags

Recommended for you