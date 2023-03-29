Man describes witnessing deadly Kauai hit-and-run crash; driver still at large

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers have the potential to bring periods of heavy rainfall
to all communities of Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau through this
afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kauai Police are still searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Kapaa man.
It happened Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Kukui Street.
Police say a lifted dark-colored Toyota Tacoma turning left from Kuhio Highway struck the 64-year-old pedestrian who was crossing Kukui Street.
A witness, Kalani Borgeling, tells KITV4 he heard what sounded like road rage between two vehicles, then screeching.
"They proceeded to turn and at that moment I hear a crash. And I saw from across the street at the ABC Store, which is kind of catty corner to that intersection, things fly in the air. I saw plastic and I assumed, because of what I heard and what I saw, that it was a metal trash can," said Borgeling.
The man was taken to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Himongala of the Traffic Safety Section at 808-241-1617. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or via www.cskauai.org.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.