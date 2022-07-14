 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decrease
from tonight through Friday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and
dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Man convicted in brutal 2020 Kahala Beach stabbing sentenced to life in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Erik Willis mug shot
Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The man convicted of attempted murder for a brutal stabbing attack at Kahala Beach in 2020 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Back in April 2022, a jury convicted 19-year-old Erik Willlis of second-degree attempted murder in connection to the July 2020 incident.

On July 8, 2020, 17-year-old Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times at Kahala Beach. In powerful testimony during the trial, Kalahiki recalled Willis pulling her head back, covering her mouth, then being impaled in the neck, shoulder and hands.

Willis waived his right to testify during the trial.

“I hope that this sentence brings some comfort to the victim. Her bravery in standing up to Willis in court and refusing to let this horrendous attack define the rest of her life is an inspiration to us all. This sentence ensures that the public will be protected from Willis’ violent and dangerous conduct for many years to come,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

In addition to the life sentence, Willis has also been ordered to pay restitution to the Kalahiki for the amount of $83,689.82.

This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for more information.

Jury finds Erik Willis guilty of attempted murder in brutal 2020 stabbing attack at Kahala Beach
Judge calls off trial of 18-year-old man accused of critically stabbing a teen girl on Kahala Beach

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK