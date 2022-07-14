Man convicted in brutal 2020 Kahala Beach stabbing sentenced to life in prison

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decrease
from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and
dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
On July 8, 2020, 17-year-old Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times at Kahala Beach. In powerful testimony during the trial, Kalahiki recalled Willis pulling her head back, covering her mouth, then being impaled in the neck, shoulder and hands.
Willis waived his right to testify during the trial.
“I hope that this sentence brings some comfort to the victim. Her bravery in standing up to Willis in court and refusing to let this horrendous attack define the rest of her life is an inspiration to us all. This sentence ensures that the public will be protected from Willis’ violent and dangerous conduct for many years to come,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.
In addition to the life sentence, Willis has also been ordered to pay restitution to the Kalahiki for the amount of $83,689.82.
