Man convicted in 2011 Honolulu manslaughter case wanted for probation violation

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man convicted of manslaughter in 2011 is being sought by police for violating the terms of his probation, according to Honolulu Police CrimeStoppers.
Honolulu Police are searching for 62-year-old Barney Kane. Kane was arrested for second-degree murder after hitting a man in A’ala Park in May 2011.
A witness to the 2011 incident said they saw Kane punch the victim, causing them to fall. The victim was found by police bleeding on the sidewalk. That person later died at the hospital from severe head injury.
Kane was eventually convicted of felony manslaughter and sentenced to serve two years in prison along with 10 years of probation.
A $20,000 bench warrant has been issued for Kane for violations of the terms and conditions of his probation.
Kane is described as being 6’0” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is known to frequent the Honolulu and Waianae areas.
Anyone with information about Kane’s whereabouts is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-355-8300.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.