Man charged with murder, arson after body found in burning car at Mililani High School

  • Updated
Samuel Jones

Samuel Jones mug shot.

 Courtesy: Honolulu Prospecting Attorney's Office

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in connection to a body found in a burning car at Mililani High School has now been charged with the crime.

The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney charged 25-year-old Samuel Jones with the murder of 21-year-old Laau Jordan Laulusa after her body was found on Monday.

Memorial goes up for alleged victim found in burning car
