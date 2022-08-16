Man charged with attempting to kill a woman in Waianae | UPDATE

Honolulu prosecutors have charged Oscar Kanoa, 43, with attempted murder. His bail is set at $2 million.
According to the Criminal Complaint, as a condition of bail, Kanoa shall be subject to GPS monitoring and would be confined to his home in Waianae.
Kanoa is accused of attacking a 51-year-old woman, leaving her with life-threatening injuries to her head.
Sources said Kanoa had an intimate relationship with the victim.
ORIGINAL STORY 8/15:
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 43-year-old man is in custody pending charges for attempted murder. He is accused of attacking and critically injuring a 51-year-old woman at a home in Waianae.
Police were called to a house on Leihoku Street at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday upon reports of an unresponsive woman. Police said the victim had head injuries, and she was rushed to the hospital. Doctors told police the woman has life-threatening injuries.
Police identified the suspect, and officers arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday at 2 p.m. near Kahana Bay Beach Park in Windward Oahu.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
