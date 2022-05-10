 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged for breaking into HFD fire station in Kaimuki

  • Updated
  • 0
Jarrod Shinn

Jarrod Shinn mug shot.

 Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is facing a felony burglary charge after being arrested for allegedly breaking into a fire station in the Kaimuki area over the weekend.

A charge of unauthorized entry in the second-degree was filed against 27-year-old Jarrod Shinn following his arrest early Sunday morning.

Honolulu Police officers responded to the alleged break-in at the Honolulu Fire Department fire station, located at 971 Koko Head Avenue, around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Once at the station, HPD said they found Shinn inside and arrested him. No other details have been released.

Shinn is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 16.

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK