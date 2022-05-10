Man charged for breaking into HFD fire station in Kaimuki By KITV Web Staff May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jarrod Shinn mug shot. Honolulu Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is facing a felony burglary charge after being arrested for allegedly breaking into a fire station in the Kaimuki area over the weekend.A charge of unauthorized entry in the second-degree was filed against 27-year-old Jarrod Shinn following his arrest early Sunday morning.Honolulu Police officers responded to the alleged break-in at the Honolulu Fire Department fire station, located at 971 Koko Head Avenue, around 3 a.m. on Sunday.Once at the station, HPD said they found Shinn inside and arrested him. No other details have been released.Shinn is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 16. Crime & Courts Suspect sought in overnight stabbing in Haleiwa By Matthew Nuttle and Erin Coogan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Jarrod Shinn Felony Crime Criminal Law Police Fire Station Break-in Honolulu Police Charge More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Man killed in fight at Waimanalo Beach Park, suspect arrested Updated Nov 17, 2021 Crime & Courts New details released in deadly Waianae shooting case, 1 suspect identified Updated Apr 22, 2022 Crime & Courts New details revealed in court documents on gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder investigation Updated Apr 28, 2022 Crime & Courts Supreme Court declines to revive Bill Cosby prosecution Updated Mar 7, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide case to be extradited back to Hawaii Updated Apr 25, 2022 Video CrimeSpotter: 33-year-old Guillermo-Richards wanted on a $20,000 warrant Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you