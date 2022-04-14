 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff with police at Kapahulu-area apartment | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect in an hours-long standoff in the Kapahulu area has been arrested.

That suspect has been identified as Christian Chang Perry. According to police, Perry was wanted on a $30,000 outstanding warrant for unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

A bounty hunter attempted to apprehend Perry at an apartment near Winam Avenue and Makaleka Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday before calling for backup from Honolulu Police (HPD).

Police arrived just before 5 a.m., where Perry had allegedly holed up inside the apartment -- forcing authorities to evacuate residents inside the apartment building and some adjacent properties. Police also had to shut down Winam Avenue, from Ekela Avenue to Kapahulu Avenue, while crews negotiated with Perry.

A large police presence gathered in the area including an HPD SWAT team, a K9 unit and the criminal investigations division.

Just after 12:30 p.m., HPD arrested Perry without incident. No one else was reportedly inside the apartment with Perry when he barricaded himself and there has been no word of injuries.

No other details have been released and the case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK