Man arrested on drug charges in connection with death of Marine found at MCBH

According to the criminal complaint, a witness who was with Anderson before he died told investigators that Anderson had met with Ducos in Waikiki on Jan. 23 with the goal of purchasing cocaine.
The complete criminal complaint is included at the bottom of this article.
Later, the witness said Anderson returned home with a bag containing a white substance. The witness said he saw Anderson snort two or three lines of the substance. Hours later, Anderson was dead from a suspected drug overdose, according to court documents.
Just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) served a search warrant at Ducos’ Waikiki apartment where he was arrested. During their search, officers said they uncovered a large amount of cash, a scale with a white powdery residue and numerous baggies. Officers also found a short-barreled rifle, a ghost gun, a drum magazine, and multiple types of ammo, including rifle rounds.
Investigators said they found an empty Tupperware container in the bathroom that they believed was emptied into the toilet. Another small baggie of white powder was found in the living room. The Tupperware container and the living room baggie later tested positive for cocaine.
Ducos made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning and is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 14.
He remains under the custody of US Marshals. He is facing complaints of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
