Man arrested for showing his gun to other drivers in road rage incident

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Sunday, a couple was diving towards Nanakuli on Farrington Highway when they were involved in a traffic incident.
The couple became frustrated when a driver cut them off-the man driving stuck his middle finger up at the driver, Nathaniel Fereta. That's when Fereta pulled out his gun and showed it to the drivers.
Fereta, 26, was arrested for terroristic threatening. The couple is remaining anonymous in fear of retribution.
The Honolulu P0olice Department says you never know the type of person who is behind the wheel and what they're capable of. It encouraged drivers to avoid road rage to protect themselves and other drivers.
"You really have no idea if they are they armed. Do they have a knife? A bat? Are they high on drugs? Are they impaired in any way," said HPD Capt. James Slayter.
The couple tells KITV4, looking back on the situation, they probably should have avoided interacting with the driver.
"If we didn't have stick the middle finger, maybe he wouldn't have showed us his weapon it. It makes us think to just let them go," said the driver.
After seeing the gun, they felt extremely threatened and called 911 to share Fereta's license plate, which helped the police identify Fereta and then arrest him.
"He should be arrested because no one should do that. It's not right. We wanted him to learn because there's consequences to things like that," the driver said.
HPD says if you witness hazardous driving do this:
"Do your best to de-escalate the situation, whether you're the victim or a witness please contact 9-1-1 jus to get police involved the quicker we get involved the more likely we are to prevent loss of life or property," Slayter said.
To help HPD locate a dangerous driver you should gather as much information you have such as the license plate and dash camera video.