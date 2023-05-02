 Skip to main content
Man arrested for showing his gun to other drivers in road rage incident

  • Updated
  • 0
An Oahu woman involved in a road rage incident over the weekend is now sharing a warning with other drivers.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Sunday, a couple was diving towards Nanakuli on Farrington Highway when they were involved in a traffic incident. 

The couple became frustrated when a driver cut them off-the man driving stuck his middle finger up at the driver, Nathaniel Fereta. That's when Fereta pulled out his gun and showed it to the drivers. 

