Man arrested for murder that happened in Waipahu in February

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have arrested a man in connection with a murder that happened in Waipahu nearly four months ago.
Police arrested the 33-year-old suspect at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Auahi Street in Kakaako for the murder of 27-year-old Aigofie Aigofie.
Aigofie was killed on February 13 at around 11 p.m. in front of Honowai Neighborhood Park.
"The victim was socializing with friends fronting Honowai Neighborhood Park. The suspect was in the area picking up an unknown female. As the suspect started to drive away, he rolled down his window and exchanged some words with the victim and his friends. The suspect then stopped his vehicle, exited and continued to argue with the victim. The argument escalated with the suspect shot the victim," said HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes on February 14.
A month later, Crimestoppers later issued an alert with photos of a person of interest and a black SUV.
Aigofie's family told KITV4 that Aigofie grew up in American Samoa and loved to sing. He lived in Kunia and his family said he went to the park after doing some landscaping work to hang out with friends the night he was killed.
"He was a loveable guy. He didn't deserve to leave us like this," said his sister Fagasa Aigofie.
