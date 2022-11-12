Man arrested for entering open apartment and allegedly groping 47-year-old woman

HONOLULU (KITV)- "Love you friend. Say hi to your husband for me," said two friends as they hugged goodbye. There's appropriate touching, and not appropriate touching. Kristine Newland is concerned about a man being arrested in her apartment building, the Island West Apartments along the 600 block of North King Street. Honolulu Police say he entered an unlocked apartment and groped a 47-year-old woman in her sleep. "I feel unsafe, unprotected, very insecure," said Newland.
HPD say the 35-year-old man suspected of the crime, touched the victim's crotch area over her clothes waking her up. He ran away but was later found in another unit of the complex. It's not clear if he was another resident, was visiting, or had just made his way into the building. The suspect may have been arrested, but it's still not reassuring to Newland. "I'm sleeping with my doors locked I know that," said Newland.
"No, it's not the housing people. I blame the environment we are in. The location. The area. This is a very bad area," said Island West Apartments resident John Perez. Both he and Newland say blocks around the apartment complex have degraded into a violent area.
"I got attacked in the front over there by this guy with brass knuckles and he cut my head open," said Perez. "Both my husband and I have been attacked twice out here on two different occasions. So yeah, it's very unsafe," said Newland.
A day after the groping incident, police again returned to the same complex for a different call. So, Perez and Newland appeal to HPD for some additional safety measures. "You know what they should do is like 1:3O in the morning they should get these officers to patrol more often in this area," said Perez. The alleged sexual assault of the sleeping woman happened at 2:30 AM Friday morning.
It's important to note HPD has been going through an officer shortage for quite some time. The suspect in this case was arrested for 1st degree burglary and 4th degree sex assault.
