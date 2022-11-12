 Skip to main content
Man arrested for entering open apartment and allegedly groping 47-year-old woman

HONOLULU (KITV)- "Love you friend. Say hi to your husband for me," said two friends as they hugged goodbye. There's appropriate touching, and not appropriate touching. Kristine Newland is concerned about a man being arrested in her apartment building, the Island West Apartments along the 600 block of North King Street. Honolulu Police say he entered an unlocked apartment and groped a 47-year-old woman in her sleep. "I feel unsafe, unprotected, very insecure," said Newland.

HPD say the 35-year-old man suspected of the crime, touched the victim's crotch area over her clothes waking her up. He ran away but was later found in another unit of the complex. It's not clear if he was another resident, was visiting, or had just made his way into the building. The suspect may have been arrested, but it's still not reassuring to Newland. "I'm sleeping with my doors locked I know that," said Newland.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

