Man arrested for bringing a gun and drugs to Kaʻahumanu Hale courthouse

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts seas 6 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Sheriffs arrested Mineshima without incident for several possible felony offenses, including Place to Keep Pistol/Revolver, No Permit to Carry Weapon, Ownership/Possession Prohibited (Convicted Felon), Place to Keep Ammunition, and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the third degree.
“Deputies assigned to Hawaii’s Judicial facilities are ever-vigilant, ensuring those entering the hale hoʻokolokolo (courthouse) are protected and safe,” said State Sheriff Mark Hanohano.
“We want to express our appreciation to the Deputy Sheriffs, Allied Universal Security personnel, and others for the quick and decisive action to maintain the safety of personnel and others in our buildings, and the security of judicial proceedings,” said First Circuit Chief Judge R. Mark Browning.
The Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division was called in to assist.
The case is expected to be turned over to the Department of the Attorney General for further investigation.
