Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Chinatown | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man has been arrested for attempted murder after police say he tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Chinatown, early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the scene on River Street, near the Nimitz Highway, just before 6:30 a.m.
A source close to the investigation tells KITV4 that the victims were parked in a car near River Street and Pauahi Street when the suspect rear-ended them in another car, got out, and started yelling at them.
The victims drove off, but the suspect’s ex forgot her purse on the sidewalk and the two circled back so she could get it. According to the source, when the victims got back to get the purse, the suspect pulled back up alongside the victims’ car, he got out again, pulled a gun, and fired a single shot through the driver’s side window before taking off.
The suspect was arrested a short time later in the parking lot of the Home Depot located in the 400 block of Alakawa Street. That suspect has now been identified as 39-year-old Vernard Anderson.
Anderson is facing complaints of second-degree attempted murder, weapons possession, and fourth-degree criminal property damage. He also had an outstanding warrant.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Honolulu Police immediately.