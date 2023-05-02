 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

Man arrested for allegedly showing gun to other drivers in road rage incident

An Oahu woman involved in a road rage incident over the weekend is now sharing a warning with other drivers.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Sunday, a couple was diving towards Nanakuli on Farrington Highway when they were involved in a traffic incident. 

The couple says they became frustrated when a driver cut them off. The man driving stuck his middle finger up at the driver, Nathaniel Fereta. That's when Fereta allegedly pulled out a gun and showed it to the drivers. 

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

An error occurred