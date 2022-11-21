Man arrested, charged for girlfriend's murder on Molokai

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward
Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Molokai man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend over the weekend.
Maui Police officers with the Molokai Patrol responded to a home in Kaunakakai on Saturday, Nov. 19, after receiving a 911 call from a man about a possible murder at his home. When officers arrived they found a woman’s body but the caller was nowhere to be found.
The victim was later identified as 43-year-old Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai.
Police arrested 59-year-old male Mariano Garces when he returned home around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Garces and Kaholoaa were in a relationship, authorities said.
Garces was charhed with second-degree murder on Monday. His bail has been set at $1 million and he remains behind bars.
This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this case, call Maui Police immediately.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.