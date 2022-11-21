 Skip to main content
Man arrested, charged for girlfriend's murder on Molokai

Mariano Garces

Mariano Garces mug shot.

 Courtesy: Maui Police Department

KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Molokai man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend over the weekend.

Maui Police officers with the Molokai Patrol responded to a home in Kaunakakai on Saturday, Nov. 19, after receiving a 911 call from a man about a possible murder at his home. When officers arrived they found a woman’s body but the caller was nowhere to be found.

An error occurred