Man arrested after confessing to killing wife in Ala Moana area apartment, HPD says By KITV Web Staff Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TruVuAdmin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man was arrested Honolulu police say he admitted to murdering his wife.HPD received a call from a man just before midnight reporting "someone" was murdered.When officers arrived at the scene at an apartment building on Sheridan Street in the Ala Moana area, they say the man confessed to killing his wife.Officers said they found the 76-year-old woman dead inside her apartment. Investigators have not said how the woman was killed, only that she was found with "fatal injuries."The 81-year-old suspect was arrested without incident. He was booked into jail on a complaint of second-degree murder. Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified at this time.Sheridan Street was briefly shut down between King Street and Liona Street while police investigated this incident. The road has since been re-opened.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information. Crime & Courts Man killed after stabbing incident in Kaimuki; suspect charged with murder | UPDATE By Matthew Nuttle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Crime Criminal Law Telephony Suspect Caller Midnight Call Wife Woman Honolulu Oahu Hawaii Ala Moana Sheridan Street Local News Murder Homicide More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Fort Street Mall murder suspect makes first court appearance Updated May 26, 2022 Crime & Courts Uvalde mayor says he fears a cover-up of investigation into school massacre and calls on Texas Gov. Abbott to intervene Updated Jul 5, 2022 Crime & Courts Honolulu police officer praised for heroic actions to save another man's life Updated Jul 7, 2022 Crime & Courts Kaimuki High placed on brief lockdown due to alleged verbal threat Updated Dec 16, 2021 Crime & Courts Gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha shootings to be destroyed Mar 11, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect pleads 'not guilty' in drug trafficking case stemming from incident at a Waikiki-area hotel Updated Jul 29, 2022 Recommended for you