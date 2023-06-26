Man arrested after Booth Road police investigation |UPDATE

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
UPDATE 4:00 p.m.: Witnesses report seeing a male driver of one of the vehicles ramming a car that was occupied by several individuals. The man, in his 30's, was arrested for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and first-degree criminal property damage.
ORIGINAL
--
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Booth Road has been shut down in the Punchbowl area due to a police investigation, authorities said.
The closure on Booth Road is from Pacific Heights Road to Pauoa Road.
Few details about the investigation have been released. According to police, a car crash occurred in the 2100 block of Booth Road.
The HPD dispatch call lists this incident as an auto-theft recovery.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.