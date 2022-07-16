Man arrested after attacking police officer with a fanny pack

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SUNDAY FOR EAST
FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...
.Historic south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree direction
will produce dangerous waves along south facing shores through
Sunday. A combination of large surf and regular predicted water
levels could lead to flooding of beaches that typically remain
dry, especially at and around the peak daily tide. The combined
elevated, rough trade wind swell and swells generated by Tropical
Storm Darby will produce advisory level surf for east facing
shores of the Big Island through tonight as the system weakens
and passes south of the islands.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 14 to 18 feet, then rising to 18 to 24 feet tonight
through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels
causing challenging boat handling.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
A historic, large, long-period south swell affecting the area
is expected to produce large breaking waves and harbor surges at
times in harbor entrances through Sunday. Mariners using south
facing harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving
the port and when mooring or launching vessels.