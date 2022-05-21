 Skip to main content
Man arrested after accused of sexually assaulting another man earlier this year

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD Main station

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) - A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after he was accused of sexually assaulting another man earlier this year.

Honolulu police say at about 3 a.m. on February 23 the suspect allegedly penetrated the 59 year-old victim by 'strong compulsion'.  

The suspect was arrested at a Waipahu Street home.  He was released from police custody pending further investigation.  

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

