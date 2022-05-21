Man arrested after accused of sexually assaulting another man earlier this year By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) - A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after he was accused of sexually assaulting another man earlier this year.Honolulu police say at about 3 a.m. on February 23 the suspect allegedly penetrated the 59 year-old victim by 'strong compulsion'. The suspect was arrested at a Waipahu Street home. He was released from police custody pending further investigation. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Armed robbers hold up Leonard's Malasada Wagon in Kaneohe Updated Apr 26, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect charged for hindering prosecution in 2-year-old Kytana Ancog case asks to be released Updated Apr 29, 2022 Crime & Courts Witnesses wanted in Waipahu's murder investigation Updated Mar 14, 2022 Crime & Courts Security guard dies after downtown Honolulu attack, remembered for putting others first Updated May 13, 2022 Local Big Island police seek to identify gas station robbery suspect Updated Apr 26, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD investigating double-stabbing near Costco, Dole Cannery, suspect arrested | UPDATE Updated Apr 5, 2022 Recommended for you