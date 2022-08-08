Man armed with gun causes panic in Waikiki over the weekend By KITV Web Staff Aug 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man armed with a gun in Waikiki was arrested on Sunday but not before causing a major panic in the area.Honolulu Police officers were called to Kuhio Beach to a report of a person spotted carrying a handgun. It all happened near a lifeguard tower around 4:15 p.m.According to police, the suspect – so far only identified as a 27-year-old man – was arguing with police officers and refused to comply with their verbal commands to drop the weapon. Local Arizona man dies after bodyboarding accident on Kauai By Matthew Nuttle Officers managed to arrest the suspect after a brief struggle. Police said the suspect struck an officer during the struggle, but the officer declined treatment at the scene.The suspect was arrested on complaints of unlawfully carrying a gun and terroristic threatening. The scene was cleared after about an hour.The suspect has not yet been charged with a crime, but he remains in custody pending investigation, police said.No other information has been released at this time. Local 1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash in Waianae By Matthew Nuttle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waikiki Honolulu Hawaii Oahu Armed Gun Pistol Handgun Panic Police Hpd Kuhio Beach Honolulu Police Beach More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Big Island teen arrested after bringing 'gun' to Keaau school campus Updated Mar 31, 2022 Crime & Courts Maui man facing slew of charges after ghost guns, drugs, and more found at Kahului home Updated Jul 14, 2022 Crime & Courts Public can testify about Honolulu police chief candidates during Thursday's meeting Updated May 19, 2022 Crime & Courts Social media platforms vowed to rein in extremism. Buffalo puts them to the test Updated May 25, 2022 Video At least 8 dead and many injured after crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, officials say Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Man accused of sexually assaulting teen at Ala Moana Center pleads not guilty Updated Apr 5, 2022 Recommended for you