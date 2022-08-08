 Skip to main content
Man armed with gun causes panic in Waikiki over the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man armed with a gun in Waikiki was arrested on Sunday but not before causing a major panic in the area.

Honolulu Police officers were called to Kuhio Beach to a report of a person spotted carrying a handgun. It all happened near a lifeguard tower around 4:15 p.m.

