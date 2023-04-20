Man accused of trying to kidnap 11-year-old boy who was walking to school in Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 57-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old boy as we walked to school in Kapolei on Tuesday.
Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the 11-year-old boy told 911 personnel and officials at his school that an older man had attempted to kidnap him on his walk to school.
HPD officers quickly responded and found the suspect in the area of Kamaaha Avenue and Kealanani Avenue. There he was arrested on a kidnapping complaint. That suspect was later identified as 57-year-old Rimon Slade.
Slade was later released from custody pending the investigation. He has not been charged.
Investigators did not say how the boy noticed Slade nor did they say how he was able to get away from him.
KITV4 has reached out to Department of Education for comment but so far have not yet heard back.
The brave actions of the middle school student should remind parents of the importance of teaching their keiki to always stay aware of their surroundings and know how to dial 911 in case of emergencies like these.
