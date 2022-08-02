Man accused of sexually assaulting teen at Ala Moana Center released from custody

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager at Ala Moana Center on Presidents' Day, February 21, was released from the Oahu Community Correctional Center on Tuesday after he was bonded out on $500 bail.
Masachiro Asep is charged with three counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree, which is a misdemeanor.
He had been in custody since his arrest and is still awaiting his trial.
Police said Asep, who was 53 years old at the time, fondled a 17-year-old girl in the mall's service corridor to the Makai Market Food Court.
Asep pleaded not guilty in April and requested a jury trial.
On Monday, Circuit Court judge Clarissa Malinao denied the defense's second attempt to dismiss the case based on the Hawaii Supreme Court ruling on State v. Thompson.
More than 1,000 cases across the state, mostly misdemeanors, have been thrown out since last December because of that ruling.
On March 28, Gov. David Ige signed a bill into law that now allows prosecuting attorneys to sign the criminal complaints instead of the victims.
