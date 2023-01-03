 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with his wife and 2 children faces attempted murder charges

  • 0

A 41-year-old California man faces multiple charges after he allegedly drove off a cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway with his wife and two children, authorities said.

All four occupants of the Tesla survived the crash Monday after the car plunged 250 to 300 feet below the road it was on and into a rocky beach area known as Devil's Slide, about 20 miles south of San Francisco, California Highway Patrol said.

CNN's Brandon Griggs and Faith Karimi contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred