Man accused of installing hidden camera in public bathroom on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Man accused of installing hidden camera in public bathroom on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

A man is charged after installing a hidden camera in a public bathroom on a Royal Caribbean ship. Pictured is Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship in 2020.

 Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

The FBI's San Juan Division is working to identify potential victims after a man was charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material for allegedly installing a hidden camera in a public bathroom on a Royal Caribbean ship.

The camera was allegedly installed on the cruise line's Harmony of the Seas ship during a seven-day cruise departing from Miami, Florida, in late April, according to the criminal complaint in the case.

