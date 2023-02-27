Man accused of bludgeoning HPD officer, stealing police vehicle pleads 'not guilty'

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of stealing a Honolulu Police officer's vehicle in Laie pleaded “not guilty” in court on Monday.
The judge confirmed Hokuokalani Patoc is being held on $1 million bail.
Patoc, 39, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, and second-degree resisting arrest.
The incident started as a road rage call in the Laie area around 5 a.m. on Feb. 16. An HPD officer responded to the call pulled Patoc over. During that traffic stop, investigators say Patoc got out of his car holding a metal object and struck the officer over the head with it, causing a scalp laceration, skull fractures, and bleeding in the brain.
Investigators say Patoc then got into the officer’s personal subsidized SUV and took off, leading police on an hours-long chase to the North Shore, into Wahiawa and Pearl City, and finally into downtown Honolulu. The chase ended in front of Iolani Palace.
His next court date is scheduled for the first week of May.
His next court date is scheduled for the first week of May.