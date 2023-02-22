Man accused of bludgeoning HPD officer, stealing police vehicle indicted

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of critically injuring a Honolulu police officer and stealing his vehicle in the Laie area has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury for first-degree attempted murder and other charges related to the mid-February incident.
Hokuokalani Patoc, 39, is behind bars at the Oahu Community Correctional Facility after being arrested following the incident on Feb. 16, 2023.
The incident started as a road rage call in the Laie area around 5 a.m. on Feb. 16. An HPD officer responded to the call pulled Patoc over. During that traffic stop, investigators say Patoc got out of his car holding a metal object and struck the officer over the head with it, causing a scalp laceration, skull fractures, and bleeding in the brain.
Investigators say Patoc then got into the officer’s personal subsidized SUV and took off, leading police on an hours-long chase to the North Shore, into Wahiawa and Pearl City, and finally into downtown Honolulu. The chase ended in front of Iolani Palace.
Patoc was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, and second-degree resisting arrest. His bail has been set at $1 million.
Attempted murder of a police officer carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Honolulu County Prosecutor’s Office.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.