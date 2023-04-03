Man accused of beating Honolulu landlord to death pleads ‘not guilty’

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of beating his landlord to death at an apartment near the Ala Moana area pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges, Monday morning.
Kendall Gray, 23, was indicted for murder by an Oahu grand jury in March. He’s accused of killing 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto.
The deadly attack happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Sheridan Avenue on Sunday, Mar. 19. According to court documents, Matsumoto was trying to evict Gray from the building prior to the attack.
Matsumoto met Gray at the apartment building expecting Gray would give him the keys to the apartment, according to the Honolulu County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. While in the building, Gray allegedly stabbed Matsumoto with a kitchen knife and then stomped on Matsumoto’s head and chest multiple times while Matsumoto lay on the floor.
A witness told KITV4 he heard a muffled fight coming from another unit. When he went to check, he said he saw Gray dragging Matsumoto’s body downstairs.
Gray is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center without bail. His trial is set to begin June 5.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.