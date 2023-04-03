 Skip to main content
Man accused of beating Honolulu landlord to death pleads ‘not guilty’

Kendall Gray
Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

The man accused of beating his landlord to death at an apartment near the Ala Moana area pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges, Monday morning.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of beating his landlord to death at an apartment near the Ala Moana area pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges, Monday morning.

Kendall Gray, 23, was indicted for murder by an Oahu grand jury in March. He’s accused of killing 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto.

