Man, 81, accused of killing wife in her Ala Moana apartment appears in court By KITV Web Staff Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused of murdering his estranged wife in her Ala Moana-area apartment on Friday made his first appearance in court.On Monday, 81-year-old Rogelio Canilao appeared in court where the judge confirmed bail at $1-million. Man arrested after confessing to killing wife in Ala Moana area apartment, HPD saysCanilao walked slowly into the room where inmates appear via video conference. He did speak during the hearing, but it was hard to understand what he was saying.Newly-released court documents show when officers arrived to Canilao's Sheridan Street apartment he had blood spatters on his chest and legs, and his socks appeared to be soaked in blood.Canilao also allegedly told a police officer, “I murdered my wife."Officers found the body of 76-year-old Teresita Canilao inside the apartment, covered in blood. Tessie, as she was known, was a longtime worker at the Philippine consulate.An official cause of death has not been released, but investigators said it appeared she had been beaten with an unknown object.Rogelio is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Crime & Courts Remembering Teresita Canilao, 76-year-old allegedly killed by husband By Jefferson Tyler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rogelio Canilao Teresita Canilao Murder Homicide Domestic Violence Ala Moana Honolulu Oahu Local News Crime Killing Police Hpd Court Judge Bail Philippine More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Jury finds US Navy diver guilty of terroristic threatening Updated Apr 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Waianae teacher accused of soliciting a minor for sex Updated Apr 4, 2022 News Tips for staying safe at the pump after Oahu woman robbed at gas station Feb 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested following manhunt in Kailua Thursday morning Updated Dec 16, 2021 Crime & Courts Guns, ammo stolen during burglary at DLNR facility in Makiki Updated Mar 14, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD auctioning hundreds of items online including a Rolex watch Updated Mar 17, 2022 Recommended for you