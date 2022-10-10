 Skip to main content
Man, 81, accused of killing wife in her Ala Moana apartment appears in court

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused of murdering his estranged wife in her Ala Moana-area apartment on Friday made his first appearance in court.

On Monday, 81-year-old Rogelio Canilao appeared in court where the judge confirmed bail at $1-million.

