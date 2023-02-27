Man, 65, accused of burglarizing Kalihi home, sexually assaulting teen

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home in the Kalihi area and sexually assaulting a teen girl over the weekend.
The alleged incident happened in the 1900 block of Waikahe Place just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The 15-year-old victim told police that a man broke into her home and sexually assaulted her before running off.
A 65-year-old man was later arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary, third-degree sexual assault, and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug. The suspect is still in custody but has not yet been charged.
KITV4 will identify the suspect once charges have been filed.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.