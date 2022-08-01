Man, 56, in serious condition after stabbing near Diamond Head

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
* WIND...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, with higher
gusts.
* WHERE..Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Honolulu (KITV4) -- One man is in serious condition after being stabbed near Diamond Head early Monday morning.
Honolulu police were called out to the scene near Diamond Head Road and 18th Avenue around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found the victim – so far only identified as a 56-year-old man – suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body.
The victim was taken by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to a local hospital in serious condition. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.
HPD is investigating this incident as a second-degree assault case. No arrests have been made and a description of a suspect has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.