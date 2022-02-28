 Skip to main content
Man, 38, and child, 3, found dead inside Waialua home

  • Updated
  • 0
Waialua Murder-Suicide investigation 2/28

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead in Waialua, Monday morning.

Officers were called out to the home – located in the 67-000 block of Kuhi Street in Waialua – around 9:30 a.m. 

According to investigators, officers were called out regarding an “argument-type call” at the home. When they arrived, officers said there was a young girl who was locked outside of the home, trying to get in.

The girl told police that her dad and her toddler brother was inside. The officers asked the girl to wait outside while they went in. The officers found an open window at the back of the home. When they went in, investigators said they found an adult man and child dead on a bed.

“At this time, it appears that it is a murder-suicide type incident that we're looking at right now,” said HPD Detective Deena Thoemmes.

The man and child were both dead from gunshot wounds and Thomas said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

No identities have been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

