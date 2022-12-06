Man, 21, beaten to death in Waikiki after being attacked by 5 men, HPD says

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is dead after being beaten to death by five other men in Waikiki, early Tuesday morning.
Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene near Manukai Street and Royal Hawaiian Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
According to investigators, five suspects all between 20 and 30 years old were attacking and beating the victim on Kuhio Avenue. Police say the victim was able to escape and ran east on Seaside Avenue, but the attackers chased after him and the attack continued.
Witnesses said the men were beating the victim with a blunt weapon. Those five men had all run off before police arrived.
When first responders made it to the scene they said they found the victim suffering from "a noted wound" to the left side of his chest. The victim was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition but was pronounced dead around 4 a.m.
The victim has only been identified as a 21-year-old man.
No arrests have been made at this time and police have not released any descriptions or details about the suspects. It is also unclear what led to the altercation or if the suspects and victim knew each other.
This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for more information.
