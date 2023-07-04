Man, 20, in serious condition after apparent stabbing in Waipahu

Digital Content Manager
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 20-year-old man is in serious condition following a reported stabbing in Waipahu.
Honolulu police were called out to the scene near Farrington Highway and Pupukahi Street just before 10:30 p.m.
First responders treated the man for a possible stab wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The victim has not been identified.
Authorities have not said how the man was stabbed. Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect and there have been no reports of any arrests in connection with this incident.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call HPD immediately.
