MADD Hawaii says boating related accidents increase during holiday weekends

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Melissa Lau lost her husband, Travis Lau, in the tragic accident that shook the Kakaako community in 2019. Police say the driver, Alins Sumang, was drunk.
”Travis was out for a run when he was crossing the street and he was killed by a drunk driver who was barreling down Ala Moana Boulevard at nearly 80 miles an hour,” said Melissa Lau.
Last June, a judge sentenced 29 year old Sumang to 30 years in prison for manslaughter and assault. Lau never got to say good bye to her husband, and now she wants people to know there are many others like her who never get that closure.
The group Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii says drinking while operating any vehicle is increasing at an alarming rate. There were more than 12,000 fatalities caused by alcohol related accidents in 2021.
Last year, officers around the country made 638 BUI arrests – boating under the influence during the Fourth of July weekend.
”If you’re drinking alcohol and you’re in a boat as a passenger or you’re the driver you’re all under risk and it's very prevalent here in Hawaii,” said Theresa Paulette, victim services specialist at Mother against Drunk Driving Hawaii.
Theresa Paulette joined MADD Hawaii after a drunk driver killed her 15-year-old son in Kanehoe more than 30 years ago.
Omar Perez, the command security/SECTOR enforcement officer said in a statement:
“this year, officers in collaboration with local, state and federal agencies will be teaming up for Operation Dry Water. Law enforcement officers will be on heightened alert for those violating boating under the influence laws, as well as spreading awareness about the dangers associated with BUI.”
MADD Hawaii and its highway safety partners reduced all alcohol-related deaths by more than 50% statewide.
Experts want the community to know – celebrate this weekend with the safety of the community in mind.