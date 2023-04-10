 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6
to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Louisville bank shooter legally bought an AR-15-style rifle 6 days before he used it to kill 5 colleagues, police say

  Updated
The Louisville mass shooter legally bought an AR-15-style rifle at a local gun dealership six days before he used it to kill five of his colleagues at a downtown bank, the interim Louisville Metro Police chief said Tuesday.

Connor Sturgeon, 25, livestreamed the gruesome attack at Old National Bank on Instagram, officials said. Now, investigators are combing through the footage to try to understand what led to the massacre that also left several wounded, including a police officer who was shot in the head.

CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian, Celina Tebor, Caroll Alvarado, Kristina Sgueglia, Julian Cummings, Carolyn Cremen, Michelle Krupa, Sara Smart and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

