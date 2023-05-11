 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1208 PM HST, radar indicated that rain continued to fall
over east Oahu. The peak rates have trended downward recently
and were mostly less than 1 inch per hour. Stream gages
indicated that water levels remain elevated above normal
levels in several of the east Oahu streams.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo,
Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake,
Kahaluu, Halawa, Aiea, and Nuuanu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 330 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Jurors begin deliberating in case of Idaho mother accused of killing her children

  • 0

Jurors began deliberating Thursday after closing arguments in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho mother accused of killing her two children and conspiring in the murder of her husband's ex-wife, according to CNN affiliate East Idaho News.

Vallow Daybell, who has pleaded not guilty, faces life in prison if convicted on two counts of first degree murder and three counts of conspiracy in the 2019 deaths of her children from previous marriages -- Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7 -- as well as Tammy Daybell, the former wife of Chad Daybell who died in her sleep several weeks before he married Vallow Daybell.

CNN's Eric Levenson and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

