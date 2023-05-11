 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty of murdering her children and conspiring to kill her husband's first wife

  • Updated
  • 0

A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all counts of killing her two children and conspiring in the murder of her husband's first wife.

Vallow Daybell, who pleaded not guilty, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy in the 2019 deaths of her children 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, as well as Tammy Daybell, the first wife of her husband Chad Daybell.

CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas, Eric Levenson and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred