...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Long awaited North Shore murder case begins jury trial

  Updated
  • 0
stephen james

Opening statements began today for Stephen Brown's trial, he's one of two people accused of kidnapping and murdering Boinville back in 20-17 on Oahu's North Shore.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Stephen Brown and girlfriend at the time, Hailey Dandurand, were accused of killing 51-year old Telma Boinville and tying up her 8-year-old daughter in a Pupukea vacation home, back in 2017.

"I saw a body lying on it's stomach. Their hands and feet were tied behind the back, and I saw blood," recalled eyewitness Shane Atkins. He was the first person to find Boinville's body and call the police.

evidence

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

