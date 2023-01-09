Long awaited North Shore murder case begins jury trial

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Stephen Brown and girlfriend at the time, Hailey Dandurand, were accused of killing 51-year old Telma Boinville and tying up her 8-year-old daughter in a Pupukea vacation home, back in 2017.
"I saw a body lying on it's stomach. Their hands and feet were tied behind the back, and I saw blood," recalled eyewitness Shane Atkins. He was the first person to find Boinville's body and call the police.
"Her head face, shoulders, torso, arms, hands were strewn with blunt force and sharp force trauma," explained Honolulu Deputy Attorney, Scott Bell.
Members of the jury heard extensive details of the what Bell described as a brutal attack.
Boinville killed in cold blood-- blood, he would indicate authorities found extensively on both Brown and Dandurand.
"While in the hospital Defendant Brown said, 'I know what you're trying to do," Bell continued. "To the officers who were trying to cover his hands with paper and tape. 'If you're not gonna help me. I'm gonna help myself.' As he began to lick the blood from his hands."
Jurors were then walked through pictures of the crime scene, state-collected evidence, and prosecuting witness testimony.
Forensic evidence and anecdotes from the scene justified by defending attorney William Bagasol, as unreflective to the state, intentions, and actions of his client Stephen Brown.
"Burglary yes, kidnapping yes. But he didn't agree or want to see Telma Boinville die," Bagasol argued. "That is not what he actually intended, that not what he actually did."
The defense stated it was Brown's counterpart Hailey Dandurand to have acted out the murder.
The two are being tried separately.
Dandurand's trial is expected to begin this summer.
"We deserve justice," begged Boinville's husband, Kevin Emery, "What happened to my wife, she didn't deserve that, we didn't serve that. We're a good family."
Brown's trial is expected to continue throughout the coming weeks. A total of 45 witnesses are named to the prosecution.