 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Legislature appears ready to step in to fix century-old law causing chaos in Hawaii's criminal justice system

  • Updated
  • 0
Legislature

A controversial Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has caused chaos in the criminal justice system.

The majority of the House of Representatives have agreed to convene a special session to fix what is being described as a public safety emergency.

In a letter obtained by KITV4, House Speaker Scott Saiki urged Senate President Ron Kouchi to work together to remedy a century-old law that the state Supreme Court used in a recent ruling -- invalidating hundreds of serious felony cases in the islands.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred