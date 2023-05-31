Legal analysis and reaction to Hirokawa not guilty verdict.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Many in our community are still talking about the suspect in a high-profile sex abuse case being found not guilty. Some are still shocked the jury found Michael Hirokawa not guilty of attempted murder, sexual assault, and kidnapping in the 2020 case in his Honolulu apartment.
After days of deliberation, the jury of 10 men and two women found Hirokawa not guilty. We won't know how they arrived at their unanimous verdict because the Judiciary declined our request to talk to them, so we asked a law professor to opine.
Ken Lawson teaches law at University of Hawaii's William S. Richardson School of Law.
"I practiced criminal law for 20 years. I only had one case where involuntary intoxication was used as the defense. This is a very rare defense because it's hard to prove," Lawson said.
Lawson says the plaintiff's inconsistences on the stand worked against her.
"She first said she wasn't drinking. Then they had evidence on video that she was drinking. When the witness is inconsistent - no, I'm not surprised [by the verdict]," he said.
As did testimony about Hirokawa's character.
"This defendant had a reputation of being gentle, kind, and loving towards females," Lawson said, reiterating what he's read about the case.
In the end, how do you prove intent?
"Trials come down to who tells the best story with the evidence?," he summarized.
The state told KITV4 it cannot file an appeal. Lawson explained why.
"Double jeopardy precludes any more charges out of this. That's why it's important, if you're going to bring a case, you dot all your i's and cross your t's," Lawson said.
Does this case send a message to other sex assault victims? Lawson believes not.
"I don't think it'll deter other victims from coming forward. I hope it does not," he said.
On the flip side, does it encourage sexual predators to try to use this defense to commit a crime? Again, he doesn't think so.
"It's not as easy to prove as it sounds. You need enough evidence to show you didn't voluntarily ingest the alcohol or drug."
Those who work with survivors of sexual abuse see it differently. Lynn Costales Matsuoka is Executive Director of the Sex Abuse Treatment Center Hawai'i. "Obviously, a disappointing verdict for many of us who work in this area on behalf of survivors. Do I think it'll have impact? I don't know, but I'm concerned it might, on their willingness to come forward," she says.
Costales Matsuoka says these cases can be very difficult and she's concerned that other victims not be influenced by what happened in this trial. "Verdicts like this should not deter survivors from coming forward. It doesn't mean it didn't happen to them," she says.
Another group that works with victims of domestic abuse is the relatively new Pouhana O Na Wahine, which targets Native Hawaiians. Dr. Dayna Schultz is its Executive Director. "This case reinforces that there is no 'preset profile' of a perpetrator. And this unfortunate outcome may deter other victims, male, female, mahu from coming forth to report the abuse out of fear of not being believed, which is already a barrier to seeking help," she says.
"Furthermore, this highlights another societal construct of the date rape drug or tampering with alcoholic beverages from primarily male to all gender identities," adds Dr. Schultz.
She also bristles at what she calls the portrayal of the female as a sex worker in the bar industry, seeking an opportunity for financial gain, "which we will never know how true that is- as that could be seen as another example of societal profiling.
Both women conclude with the thought that - just because the plaintiff did not prove her case beyond a reasonable doubt, doesn't mean the woman wasn't injured.