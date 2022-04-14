Man barricaded inside Kapahulu apartment | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A man barricaded inside an apartment in the Kapahulu area has forced some residents to be evacuated and caused police to shut down a section of Winam Avenue, Thursday.
According to police, the suspect, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, barricaded himself inside an apartment near Winam Avenue and Makaleka Avenue just before 5 a.m. Authorities say he is possibly armed.
Authorities would not comment the nature of the outstanding warrant and they have not identified the suspect. No other people are believed to be inside the apartment with the suspect.
HPD shut down Winam Avenue from Ekela Avenue to Kapahulu Avenue around 6 a.m. There is no estimated time for when the roadway will be re-opened.
A large police presence has gathered in the area including an HPD SWAT team, a K9 unit and the criminal investigations division.
Police said residents inside the apartment building and some adjacent properties have been evacuated. The situation is in a containment stage and officials say their primary tactic at this time is negotiation.
This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for more information.
