Lahaina man arrested after days-long manhunt following alleged kidnapping, police chase

  • Updated
Rocky Hermanns-Raymond

Rocky Hermanns-Raymond mug shot.

 Courtesy: Maui Police Department

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police say a Lahaina man is charged with 15 offenses in connection with a kidnapping and police chase incident that started on Sunday.

Police believe 31-year-old Rocky Hermanns-Raymond stole a vehicle with a woman inside, then pushed the woman out of the vehicle.

