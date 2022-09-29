Lahaina man arrested after days-long manhunt following alleged kidnapping, police chase By KITV Web Staff Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rocky Hermanns-Raymond mug shot. Courtesy: Maui Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police say a Lahaina man is charged with 15 offenses in connection with a kidnapping and police chase incident that started on Sunday.Police believe 31-year-old Rocky Hermanns-Raymond stole a vehicle with a woman inside, then pushed the woman out of the vehicle.Police used the vehicle's GPS to locate Hermanns-Raymond in the Olowalu area. A police chase extended past Nakalele Point.Police say Hermanns-Raymond got away that day and was seen stealing a truck Monday in Waihee. He was arrested in Wailuku on Tuesday after a brief struggle with officers.Hermanns-Raymond is charged with several complaints including kidnapping, burglary, theft, and assaulting a police officer. He remains behind bars on just over $105,000 bail. Business Honolulu police arrest man after he robbed a store with a finger gun By Marisa Yamane Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hermanns-raymond Chase Police Officer Police Crime Criminal Law Kidnapping Incident Vehicle Maui Lahaina Hawaii Local News Rocky Nakele Point More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts PSD head trainer Marte Martinez makes first appearance in court Updated Apr 15, 2022 Business Moped thefts on the rise in Hawaii Updated Mar 31, 2022 Local Parent claims theft is an 'ongoing issue' at Kohala High School Updated May 3, 2022 Crime & Courts DA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference Jan 24, 2022 Crime & Courts The 'Mona Lisa' has been caked in attempted vandalism stunt Updated May 30, 2022 Crime & Courts Waianae teen kickboxer, 3 others arrested for assault after 'mob attack' video goes viral Updated Sep 22, 2022 Recommended for you