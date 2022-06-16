KPD, FBI find homemade explosives, meth during raid on Lihue home

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities arrested a Kauai man after police and the federal agents found illegal drugs and homemade explosives in his Lihue home.
Search warrants were served at the 39-year-old suspect’s home and vehicle in the Hanamaulu area on Tuesday.
Bomb squad technicians found five homemade pyrotechnic devices resembling M80-style fireworks. They also said they found an item that resembles a pipe bomb.
Additionally, investigators say bomb techs found unknown powders, cardboard tubing, a hobby-type fuse and other items consistent with manufacturing PED explosives
Law enforcement officials says they also found a bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine.
“We are especially grateful to our Federal and county partners who helped in this joint operation including the Kauai Fire Department who stood by in support of operational safety in the event these highly flammable and volatile materials ignited,” said KPD Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce in a press release.
The suspect was arrested for promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree and six counts of possessing prohibited explosive devices. He has since been released pending investigation. His name will be released once charges are filed.