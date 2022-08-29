Kona man facing multiple charges after allegedly trapping girl inside school bathroom

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kailua-Kona man has been charged with kidnapping of minor and several other charges following an incident at Honaunau Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Investigators say 29-year-old Christopher Estoy walked onto campus at the school and followed a student into the restroom. Estoy, who police say was armed with a knife, closed the restroom door and kept the student from leaving.
Shortly after, an adult who was in the immediate area heard a commotion and was able to open the restroom door, allowing the child to escape.
Police were called and Estoy was arrested for unlawful imprisonment. He was taken to the Kealakehe Police Station while officers continued to investigate.
On Monday, Estoy was charged with kidnapping, custodial interference, unlawful imprisonment, and terroristic threatening in relation to the incident, according to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
Estoy’s bond was set at $125,000. He is scheduled to appear in Kona District Court on Monday. If convicted of the kidnapping complaint alone, Estoy faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Big Island Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.
Prosecutors also charged Estoy with burglary for a separate incident earlier in August at the Dolphin Bay Hotel in Hilo, as well as an outstanding bench warrant.
