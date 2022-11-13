 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kona man charged in robbery, car crash, shooting at a police officer held on $1.5M bail

  • Updated
  • 0
Dyllan Paulo-Leslie

Police arrested 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, of Kailua-Kona, for first-degree attempted murder, robbery, and reckless endangering. Thirty-four-year-old Brittany Johnson, of Holualoa, was arrested for robbery in the same incident.

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested two people as part of their ongoing investigation into an incident involving an armed robbery, a traffic collision, and a suspect shooting at an officer that occurred in Kona Thursday evening.

UPDATED on 11/13/2022 2:20 p.m.

The Hawaii Island prosecutor's office has charged 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie with a slew of offenses including attempted murder, auto theft, multiple firearm offenses and shooting at an officer following Thursday's incident involving an armed robber, car crash and shooting.  

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred