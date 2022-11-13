Kona man charged in robbery, car crash, shooting at a police officer held on $1.5M bail

Police arrested 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, of Kailua-Kona, for first-degree attempted murder, robbery, and reckless endangering. Thirty-four-year-old Brittany Johnson, of Holualoa, was arrested for robbery in the same incident.
The Hawaii Island prosecutor's office has charged 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie with a slew of offenses including attempted murder, auto theft, multiple firearm offenses and shooting at an officer following Thursday's incident involving an armed robber, car crash and shooting.
His total bail for Thursday's incident and outstanding charges is set at $1,553,250. He is scheduled for intial court appearance on Monday, November 14 in the Kona District Court.
Big Island police arrested two people, 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, and 34-year-old Brittany Johnson, of Holualoa, after an armed robbery turned into a shooting.
According to police reports, Paulo-Leslie robbed a business in Kaloko Light Industrial park was seen fleeing the scene in a gray pickup truck with the woman.
Police spotted the truck, but before they were able to reach it, it crashed.
An officer was walking towards the truck, but then the suspect started shooting. The bullet missed the officer, but hit one of the tires of the patrol car.
The two suspects took off on foot.
Police found them, and arrested Paulo-Leslie for first degree attempted murder -- for shooting at the officer, and also for robbery, and reckless endangering.
Johnson was also arrested, for robbery.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Sheldon Nakamoto of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 228, or via email at Sheldon.nakamoto@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.