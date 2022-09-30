Kona man, 45, convicted of child sex crimes, attempted sexual assault

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kona man is facing decades in prison after being convicted of repeated sexual assault of a minor.
On Wednesday, a jury in Kona Circuit Court found 45-year-old Joshua Masuda-Mercado guilty of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14 and first-degree attempted sexual assault.
“Justice prevailed. We thank the jury for their service. We hope that this conviction provides the victim and her family some sense of justice and comfort. This verdict is the result of the hard work of police and prosecutors and sends a clear message that we will not tolerate the victimization of our keiki,” Waltjen said.
According to court documents, the sexual assaults took place between November 2014 and August 2018 and included a separate incident in July 2019.
After the guilty verdict was handed down, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray argued that bail be set and that Masuda-Mercado -- who had been previously granted supervised release -- be taken into custody.
Bail was set at $150,000, Masuda-Mercado is due back in court for sentencing on Dec. 9, 2022.
Both of the charges with which Masuda-Mercado was convicted are Class-A felonies. Each carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and also requires registering as a sex offender.
