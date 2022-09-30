 Skip to main content
Kona man, 45, convicted of child sex crimes, attempted sexual assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Joshua Masuda-Mercado

Joshua Masuda-Mercado mug shot.

 Courtesy: Hawaii Island Police Department

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kona man is facing decades in prison after being convicted of repeated sexual assault of a minor.

On Wednesday, a jury in Kona Circuit Court found 45-year-old Joshua Masuda-Mercado guilty of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14 and first-degree attempted sexual assault.

