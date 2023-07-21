 Skip to main content
Kidnapping victim’s ‘Help Me!’ sign leads to girl’s rescue, suspect’s arrest

(CNN) — A 13-year-old kidnapping victim was rescued in Southern California after making a “Help Me!” sign to alert passersby, which then led to the arrest of a Texas man.

Steven Robert Sablan, 61, is now facing federal kidnapping charges for the incident in which he is alleged to have pulled a gun on the girl as she walked along a sidewalk in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this month.

CNN’s Claire Colbert contributed to this report.

