Kaupo comfort station closed

Due to vandalism, the Kaupo comfort station is shut down.
WAIMANALO (KITV4) - The Kaupo comfort station has been shut down due to recent incidents of vandalism.
The affected area is situated on the opposite side of Sea Life Park. The restroom facility will be unavailable for use temporarily, as repair crews work on restoring its functionality.
At this time, there is no information or reports regarding who is responsible for these actions.
