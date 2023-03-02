Kauai Police warning of jewelry scammers on island

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Both the August 2022 incident and the incidents recently reported by neighboring islands appear to have reached Kauai, according to police.
In previous incidents, individuals from the group were approaching people in public places and at residences, attempting to sell jewelry that they advertised as being rare or antique jewelry. The group of scammers were reportedly telling victims they were visitors and would sell their jewelry at a fraction of what they were worth because they were in need of money for various reasons such as they lost their wallet, or their IDs were stolen. Victims later discovered the gold pieces they purchased were fake and reported the fraudulent activity to police.
A recent incident was reported Thursday, March 2, and “there is a high probability that this same group or their associates may be on our island today,” says Lieutenant Kennison Nagahisa of the Investigative Services Bureau.
If you or someone you know has fallen victim to this jewelry scam or suspect suspicious activity, please contact Kaua‘i police dispatch immediately at 808-241-1711.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by calling Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi at 808-246-8300, submitting a tip at cskauai.org, or through the Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi P3 Tips Mobile App, available for download on Android and Apple mobile devices.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.